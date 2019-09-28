Respect for India has increased significantly in five years, surgical strikes showed India's valour: Modi

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that respect for India has increased significantly over the past five years and the surgical strike conducted by the Indian forces on terror launch pads across Line of Control, three years back on this day, had shown India's capacity and valour to the world with greater force.

The Prime Minister, who addressed an enthusiastic gathering of BJP workers and supporters who had gathered at the Palam airport to greet him on his successful visit to the US, said that credit for the rise in India's respect goes to the people of the country who re-elected the BJP-led government with a greater mandate earlier this year.

During his weeklong US visit, the Prime Minister addressed a huge gathering of Indian diaspora at the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston in the presence of US President Donald Trump.

He said all the world leaders he met subsequently during his participation in the United Nations General Assembly meeting mentioned the mega Houston event.

Modi's return from a week-long trip to the US coincided with the night in 2016 when India had conducted surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the Line of Control days after the terror attack at an Army camp in Uri.

Modi said he bowed to the soldiers who had shown India's abilities to the world with greater force.

"Today is September 28. Three years back on this date I did not sleep the entire night. I was awake, waiting when the telephone will ring. That September 28 witnessed the tale of brave soldiers," he said.

"Three years back, on 28th night, the brave soldiers conducted a surgical strike and put before the world India's capacity, its valour with greater force. Remembering that night, I bow to the courage of brave soldiers and greet them," he said.

Indian leadership raised its concerns over cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan, which has been seeking to build a false narrative over Jammu and Kashmir following the repeal of Article 370.

Modi said Indians settled abroad had earned the love of the countries they live in and this has enhanced India's prestige.

"After assuming office in 2014, I went to the United Nations. I went to the UN in 2019. In these five years, I have seen a big change. The respect for India, the enthusiasm towards India has increased significantly. This is due to the 130 crore Indians who formed the government with greater strength."

"I saw this importance (for India) in a big form in the US. Indians spread all over the world have also earned respect of the countries they live in. This also increases India's prestige," he said.

Modi said that the presence of the US president at the Houston event was special.

"There were Republicans and Democrats. In addition to all this, what stands out is the manner in which the Indian community in USA, in Texas and in Houston showcased their presence," he said.

"The largeness and grandeur of the event in Houston, the (US) President coming there, the world getting to know of our friendship, all this is there but the power shown by our US brothers and sisters in less time, that was being lauded all over," he said.

Modi said he had seen how Indian can win the heart of the world.

"The way India can win the heart of the world, I have seen it from my own eyes, felt it myself. I specially thank our brothers and sisters living in America. Today India's acceptance has increased in the world, respect for it has gone up. The full credit for it is to my brothers and sisters who are spread all over the world," he said.

The Prime Minister thanked people for coming in large numbers to welcome him.

"This has been a memorable welcome back home. On this occasion, I bow to each and every Indian," he said.

He also greeted people on Navratri beginning on Sunday.

The Prime Minister was received by BJP working president JP Nadda at the airport along with other leaders including Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi.

During the visit, Modi addressed the UN General Assembly and held a series of bilateral meetings. He also met CEOs of several top global companies. (ANI)