Respect mandate given by people of Jharkhand: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Monday expressed gratitude to the people of Jharkhand for providing an opportunity to the BJP to serve the state for five years and said that the party respect the mandate given by the people.

"We respect the mandate given by the people of Jharkhand. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the people for the opportunity given to BJP to serve the state for five years. The BJP will remain committed to the development of the state. Congratulations to all the workers for their hard work," tweeted Shah.

The alliance of JMM, Congress, and RJD appears poised to form government in Jharkhand with the three parties slated to cross the majority mark of 41 in the state assembly, according to trends of results at 7 pm on the official website of Election Commission of India.

The ruling BJP appears to be sliding in numbers compared to earlier trends and was leading on 26 seats. (ANI)

