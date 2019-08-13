Rohit Kansal (File Photo)
Restrictions to be eased out in phased manner in the Valley, says Rohit Kansal

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:16 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said that the restrictions are being eased out in a phased manner in the Valley and the situation in the Jammu division has been restored.
The information was given by Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Planning Commission), Rohit Kansal here, read a statement.
Commissioner Secretary Information M K Dwedi and Director Information and Public Relations Syed Sehrish Asgar were also present.
Kansal informed that the restrictions are being eased out after a local assessment by relevant local authorities of different areas and localities of the Kashmir division in a phased manner, the statement added.
While referring to the initiatives taken by the government with reference to the various essential services, Kansal informed that medical services are being provided to the people without any hindrance. He further informed that 13,500 OPDs have been given requisite medical treatment and 1400 new admissions have also been done, besides performing 600 medical procedures.
Kansal said that availability of all drugs including the life saving have been ensured in every hospital across the Valley.
He further shared that national highway continues to function normally and the 100 heavy vehicles carrying LPG, and other essentials are plying on daily basis. He added that flights from Valley are operating normally and 1400-1500 light motor and other vehicles are plying on a daily basis.
While referring to the full dress rehearsal of the Independence Day, Kansal said that it has been done in every district of the Valley and the necessary arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of Independence Day celebrations. (ANI)

