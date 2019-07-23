Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File photo)
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File photo)

Retail trade is not a problem but wholesale is: Siddaramaiah on rebel MLAs

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:21 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): Taking a jibe at the politics of defections in karnataka, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said retail 'trade is not a problem but wholesale is'.
"This wholesale trade is a problem. If there is retail trade of one or two members it's not a problem. The MLAs who have gone have indulged in wholesale trade," he said participating in the debate on the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.
"They (BJP) are at 105. They needed 8 more to have majority but they decided on 15 (rebels). I do not think the people of Karnataka will accept this undemocratic procedure," he said.
The Congress leader cornered BJP state unit chief BS Yeddyurappa asking is "wholesale trade not a shameful act?"
"The intention of the lawmakers behind the Tenth Schedule was to put an end to this disease of defection. Where are we headed? Should it be the reason for this disease coming back? This has to be discussed by the people of this country whether they should stop this disease or let it go on. No democratically-elected government can survive if this continues," he said.
Hitting out at Yeddyurappa, the Congress leader said even if he forms government, he will not last for six months or year adding that if he believes he can come to power by killing democracy then it is a delusion.
"Even their (BJP) government will not be formed. Yeddyurappa you cannot last for 6 months or a year like this. What happened in 2008? Did your MLAs allow you to be CM for five years? They got 9 MLAs from operation lotus and 6 independents. What happened then?" he said.
He said he was hurt that Karnataka, which has its own independent history, should be ashamed of the developments as there was no space here for principled politics.
"I will not say do not be optimistic. Already the roots of democracy are shaking. What will happen if those who do not know the Constitution come to power? If only money and power become prominent where will we stand? What will happen to the Constitution?" he asked.
Siddaramaiah said minister Krishna Byregowda has explained how Yeddyurappa and others were involved in the horse-trading of MLAs.
"Why can't you (Yeddyurappa) admit it publicly? Tell me who doesn't know? 99 per cent people of the state know that BJP is indulging in horse-trading," he said.
"An audio clip of Yeddyurappa came. I appreciate him because he admitted that the voice was his but the content was doctored. When he has admitted it is his voice, what more is required? Poor thing, he admitted it was his voice," he added.
The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignations of 16 dissident MLAs from the Assembly.
The Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the House is 113. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:38 IST

Narayanasamy urges Centre to adopt 'dual language policy', not...

Puducherry [India], July 23 (ANI): Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday proposed a resolution urging the Central government to adopt dual language policy and not to impose Hindi language in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:36 IST

Lok Sabha takes up bill to amend Unlawful Activities Prevention Act

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Tuesday took up discussion on a bill that empowers the government to designate individuals as terrorists and empowers the Director-General, National Investigation Agency (NIA) to grant approval of seizure or attachment of property when the case is inv

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:32 IST

Mamata writes to PM Modi, urges to reverse corporatisation of...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 23 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to stall and reverse the process of corporatisation of ordnance factories in Kolkata.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:31 IST

Parliamentarians pay floral tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on...

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani paid floral tributes to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in the Central Hall of Parliament House on his birth anniversary today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:26 IST

Vande Bharat successfully completes trial run from New Delhi to...

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 23 (ANI): India's fastest train, Vande Bharat Express's trial run from New Delhi to Katra was successfully conducted by the Indian Railways' Northern Railway zone on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:22 IST

Yeddyurappa engineering horse-trading in K'taka since last year:...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday hit out at the BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa stating that he has been engineering 'horse-trading" of MLAs since last year after his party was given 15 days time by the Governor to prove majority in the House

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:19 IST

Police nab cow smugglers in Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram(Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Police while inspecting the vehicles at Bhimasingi junction arrested two people for allegedly illegally transporting cows in the Jami town of Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:14 IST

Can't ascertain timeframe to restart mining industry: Goa CM

Panaji (Goa) [India] July 23 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that the state government could not ascertain a time-frame to restart the mining industry in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:13 IST

Centre taking steps to confer ownership rights to residents of...

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The central government is taking steps to confer ownership rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies (UCs) in Delhi, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:06 IST

Karnataka Trust Vote: Congress' Siddaramaiah alleges 'wholesale...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday accused the BJP government of attempting to topple the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition using bribery and "wholesale trade" of rebel MLAs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:02 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch district

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) at Poonch, Krishna Ghati, Mankote and Mendhar sectors in Poonch district on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:01 IST

For Ghaggar embankments, Capt Amarinder to meet Central...

Sangrur/Patiala (Punjab) [India], July 23 (ANI): Blaming the Akalis for the control of Ghaggar river going to the Central Water Commission (CWC), Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that he would meet Central government ministers and officials to press for reinforcement of th

Read More
iocl