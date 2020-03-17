Returning Officer rejects independent candidature of TMC's Dinesh Bajaj for RS poll

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The Returning Officer on Tuesday rejected the independent candidature of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dinesh Bajaj for Rajya Sabha polls.

Former TMC MLA from Jorasanko Assembly constituency Bajaj was to contest the fifth Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal as an independent candidate supported by the TMC.

He had self-attested his documents, however, Left had earlier alleged that he has not submitted his affidavit in the proper format.

Polls for 55 Rajya Sabha seats in different states are scheduled to be held on March 26. (ANI)

