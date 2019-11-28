Review petition to be filed in 2-4 days: Madani on SC's Ayodhya verdict

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, on Wednesday said that the review petition against Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict is almost ready and the plea will be filed within two-four days.

While speaking to ANI in Saharanpur, Madani further stated "apex court's verdict is beyond the understanding of many people" and added, "the purpose of filing the review petition is not because it is a matter of respect but a religious issue."

"Our lawyers on record including Rajiv Dhawan have almost drafted the petition and will be going to file it within two-four days. The mosque was not built on a temple. Our religion is our duty and we will make all efforts to save it. We will respect the decision which the court will give," he said while speaking to ANI.

On November 14, the working committee of the Jamiat had constituted a five-member panel comprising of legal experts and religious scholars to examine every aspect of the Supreme Court verdict of November 9.

The panel chaired by Madani looked into the prospects of a review petition challenging the top court's verdict and recommended that a review petition should be filed in the case.

Earlier this month, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then-CJI Ranjan Gogoi unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

The apex court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government. (ANI)

