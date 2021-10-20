'Revolutionary move', says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Congress' giving 40 pc of tickets to women in UP polls

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Terming the Congress party's decision of giving 40 per cent of the total election tickets to women in upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls as "revolutionary", Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that if UPA government would have been in power at the Centre, the 33 per cent of women reservation in Parliament would have been implemented.

Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "This is a revolutionary move. Our president Sonia Gandhi has always emphasized such issues. Had UPA formed government, 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament would have been implemented."



Chowdhury further said that everyone should welcome this decision taken by Congress' General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, addressing a press conference, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "The Congress party has decided that it will give 40 per cent of the total election tickets to women in upcoming assembly polls in the state. These tickets will be given on the basis of merit and not just on the basis of caste or religion."

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

