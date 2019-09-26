Former Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Dr Ashok Tanwar (File photo)
Former Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Dr Ashok Tanwar (File photo)

Rift widens in Haryana Cong, Ashok Tanwar skips party meetings

By Siddharth Sharma | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 03:42 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Even after the change of guards in Haryana Congress, the party a rift among the leaders of the state still persists.
As the party is holding important committee meetings ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, leaders are not ready to come on board.
Former Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Dr Ashok Tanwar is keeping a distance from the meetings held in the last few days.
On Wednesday, a campaign committee meeting was called at the Congress war room but Tanwar, who is a member of the manifesto committee, was absent from the meet.
Speaking to ANI, Tanwar said that there are reasons for not attending the meetings and he will reveal the same on Thursday.
It is important to note that the state election committee meeting has also been called by the grand old party and sources close to Tanwar have said that he will not attend this meeting too.
Tanwar has called another meeting at the same time in Delhi. While he was in the national capital on Wednesday, he did not attend the campaign committee meeting.
Earlier this month, former union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja was appointed as the Pradesh Congress chief following infighting between Tanwar and the Hooda camp.
When asked about Tanwar's absence in the manifesto committee meeting, Selja did not react but said, "Why the absence of only one leader is pointed out. Every other leader was present and issues have been discussed."
Speaking to ANI Tanwar being very suggested that those who have lost consecutive elections should not be given a party ticket and new faces should be given a chance.
The infighting among the leaders is not a good sign for the Congress, which is battling for its survival in Haryana, after the party failed to win any one of the 10 Lok Sabha seats earlier this year. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 04:26 IST

Swami Chinmayanand's health condition stable, kept under observation

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The health condition of Swami Chinmayanand, who was arrested for allegedly raping a law student, is stable, the hospital said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 02:58 IST

Mehul Choksi a crook, Indian officials free to investigate him:...

New York (US), Sept 26 (ANI): Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Wednesday (local time) said that Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi is a "crook" and Indian officials are "free to interrogate him".

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 02:52 IST

Pradhan expresses concern over merger of Odisha's DGFT office

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday expressed concerns over the closure and merger of Odisha's Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) with the east zone office in Kolkata, asserting that it will have a "drastic impact on production and expor

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 02:19 IST

Law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape admits of demanding...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The Special investigation team (SIT) probing the Shahjahanpur rape case on Wednesday said that the law student was arrested after she affirmed that she demanded Rs 5 crore as extortion money from Swami Chinmayanand.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 01:13 IST

'Credible material, grounds' to declare Yasin Malik's JKLF-Y...

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The Central government on Wednesday notified that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal has upheld that there is "sufficient credible material and grounds" to declare Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF-Y), a faction headed by Yasin Malik, an "unlawful as

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:09 IST

India, China discuss bilateral investment at financial dialogue meeting

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI) The ninth India-China Financial Dialogue held here on Wednesday saw the two countries exchanging views on macroeconomic situation and policy, cooperation in multilateral framework and discussed bilateral investment and financial cooperation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:01 IST

Harsimrat Kaur unnecessarily dragging langar GST issue: Punjab...

Chandigarh, (Punjab), Sept 26 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ridiculed Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal over the langar GST controversy and accused her of unnecessarily dragging the issue without having the proper knowledge.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:54 IST

Odisha received 4% surplus rainfall during active Monsoon: IMD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Odisha has received four per cent surplus rainfall during the active monsoon so far.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:51 IST

Skilling of youth should become a national movement: Vice President

Bengaluru [Karnanataka], Sept 25 (ANI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that skilling of youth should become a national movement and urged all stakeholders to participate in a mission- mode to accomplish this objective.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:51 IST

Complaint filed against Ashwini Choubey for threatening policeman

Buxar (Bihar) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): A complaint has been filed against Union Minister Ashwini Choubey by a police officer in connection with a video where he was allegedly seen threatening him during a 'Janata Darbar'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:47 IST

BJP condemns Labour Party motion on Kashmir

New Delhi (India), Sept 25 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday strongly condemned the Labour Party motion on Kashmir terming it a blatant interference in India's internal matter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:45 IST

Rs 2 lakh being given as bribes to prove 'panic deaths' in WB...

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday claimed that "bribe" worth Rs 2 lakh is being offered to prove people were committing suicides in West Bengal in the wake of National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Read More
iocl