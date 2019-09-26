Rift widens in Haryana Cong, Ashok Tanwar skips party meetings

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Even after the change of guards in Haryana Congress, the party a rift among the leaders of the state still persists.

As the party is holding important committee meetings ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, leaders are not ready to come on board.

Former Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Dr Ashok Tanwar is keeping a distance from the meetings held in the last few days.

On Wednesday, a campaign committee meeting was called at the Congress war room but Tanwar, who is a member of the manifesto committee, was absent from the meet.

Speaking to ANI, Tanwar said that there are reasons for not attending the meetings and he will reveal the same on Thursday.

It is important to note that the state election committee meeting has also been called by the grand old party and sources close to Tanwar have said that he will not attend this meeting too.

Tanwar has called another meeting at the same time in Delhi. While he was in the national capital on Wednesday, he did not attend the campaign committee meeting.

Earlier this month, former union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja was appointed as the Pradesh Congress chief following infighting between Tanwar and the Hooda camp.

When asked about Tanwar's absence in the manifesto committee meeting, Selja did not react but said, "Why the absence of only one leader is pointed out. Every other leader was present and issues have been discussed."

Speaking to ANI Tanwar being very suggested that those who have lost consecutive elections should not be given a party ticket and new faces should be given a chance.

The infighting among the leaders is not a good sign for the Congress, which is battling for its survival in Haryana, after the party failed to win any one of the 10 Lok Sabha seats earlier this year. (ANI)