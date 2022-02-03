Rijiju seeks apology from Rahul Gandhi over remarks on judiciary, EC

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday demanded an unconditional apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on judiciary and Election Commission, and said that he doesn't take the Congress leader seriously, "but because he spoke in House, he should tender an apology."

Speaking with ANI, the Union Law Minister said, "I personally don't take Rahul Gandhi seriously. But because he's a leader of his political party and has spoken these words on the Floor of the House, I've to take note of this. He has to come before House and he has to tender an unconditional apology to all courts and EC."

Claiming that the remark will "go on as a black spot", Rijiju said, "I feel that whatever he said about the Indian judiciary will go on as a black spot because nobody has spoken such a thing about the Indian judiciary. People of India may have problems but everybody has faith in the judiciary."



"To accuse and abuse the judiciary from the Floor of the Parliament House is beyond my words of condemnation. He should immediately tender an unconditional apology before the people of India, to the Indian judiciary and the EC," Rijiju reiterated.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led government in Lok Sabha stating that "institutions of our country are being attacked and captured by one idea" and "the judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states".

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Gandhi accused the Centre of having a "flawed vision" and centralising power. He said, "the idea of king has come back". (ANI)

