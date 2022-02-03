Rise above party loyalty, give chance to honest politics: Kejriwal urges BJP, Cong workers to vote for AAP

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 3 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers to vote for the AAP for the sake of the future of Goa.

Addressing a press conference in Dona Paula, the AAP leader said, "Workers of BJP, Congress and other parties need not leave their parties and join AAP. But I have a request: vote for broom (AAP symbol) in this Assembly election for the sake of the future of your children and Goa. Please ignore your party this time."

He further said that every citizen would get the benefit of Rs 10 lakh over the next five years if his party is voted to power in the state.

"Every person will get the benefit of Rs 10 lakh in the next five years if Aam Aadmi Party is voted to power," said Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal also promised free electricity and healthcare to the people of the state.

"This Goa elections, rise above party loyalties and give one chance to honest politics, for the future of your children. Our work like free electricity, schools, hospitals will benefit all of you," he said.

Speaking on the AAP Goa candidates signing a legal affidavit, he said "We have given the power to the voters, that if we breach their trust, they can prosecute us."



The AAP national convener slammed BJP for openly saying that they will form government at any cost and will buy MLAs.

"BJP is openly saying that even if our 8 MLAs have come, we will form the government, we will buy MLAs! What could be more shameless than that?" he added.

Kejriwal further said that BJP operates from Delhi while AAP is operating from Goa.

"In the last 4 months, Pramod Sawant has gone to Delhi 20-25 times. Whereas AAP leaders Amit Palekar and Rahul Mhambre have been to Delhi just once or twice!" he said.

The Delhi Chief Minister further promised to give jobs based on eligibility, not over partiality or favouritism or bribery.

"It is very unfortunate that Govt jobs of Goa are unfairly limited to only 2 constituencies of Pramod Sawant and Vishwajit Rane. Amit Palekar will stop this bias. We will give jobs based on eligibility, not over partiality/favouritism/bribery," said Kejriwal.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

