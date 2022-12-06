RJD chief Lalu Yadav undergoes successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore, says son Tejashwi

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has undergone a kidney transplant surgery successfully at a hospital in Singapore, said Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday.

The RJD chief's surgery was performed at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

"After the successful operation of my father's kidney transplant, he was shifted from the operation theatre to ICU. Donor elder sister Rohini Acharya and the party national president are both healthy. Thank you for your prayers and good wishes," tweeted Tejashwi Yadav.

Lalu Yadav received a kidney from his daughter Rohini Acharya.

Before the transplantation, Acharya took Twitter and said, "Ready to rock and roll. Wish me a good luck."



Earlier in November, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav informed that his sister Rohini's kidney was found to be the best match and the family went ahead with the decision.

"The doctors wanted someone from the family to donate a kidney to my father. My sister Rohini's kidney was the best match, so we went ahead with it," Tejashwi told reporters in Patna.

Lalu, 74, has been suffering from acute kidney complications for some time and the doctors advised him a kidney transplant.



His daughter Rohini came forward to be his donor. After her insistence, the family chose Singapore for the surgery. Rohini Acharya is married to Rao Samresh Singh, an engineer by profession and lives in Singapore. The couple has two sons and a daughter.

Last month, the RJD chief's daughter posted a series of tweets on her decision to donate a kidney to her father.

"My father brought me up and means everything to me. I will consider myself to be extremely fortunate to contribute a small part of my life to saiving his," Rohini had tweeted. (ANI)