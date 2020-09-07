RJD hits out at BJP over 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput' posters

By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) hit out at the BJP after its Bihar unit released 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput' posters in the run-up to Assembly polls.

"Whom are you demanding justice from? Who are you fooling? You have a strong government at the Centre. Our leader Tejashwi demanded a CBI probe in the case. But we did not release a poster. People of Bihar are very aware," RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha told ANI.

He criticized the NDA government in Bihar over the COVID-19 crisis, flood situation, and unemployment in the state.

Commenting over issues between NDA partners -- Janata Dal (U) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Jha said, "A party can be in any alliance. But when the government is absent then is it 'gathbandhan dharma' to close the eyes? Tejashwi was asking questions from the government. Chirag Paswan also asked some questions so now he is being looked as an enemy."

Bihar Assembly elections for 243 seats are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic and has sought suggestions from political parties.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death.

The Enforcement Directorate had on July 31 also registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after an FIR was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

