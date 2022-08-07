footer close header add
footer close header add
हिंदी खबर
Visual from the protest site in Patna (Photo/ANI)
Visual from the protest site in Patna (Photo/ANI)

RJD holds 'Pratirodh' yatra over inflation, unemployment in Patna

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2022 12:50 IST


Patna (Bihar) [India], August 7 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers on Sunday held a 'Pratirodh' march in Patna over the issue of inflation and unemployment.
The march is being led by the party leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav.
Earlier on Friday, Congress led a nationwide in the Parliament House complex wearing black clothes as part of the party's stir against the government on price rise and unemployment. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl
footer close footer ads
footer close footer ads