RJD holds 'Pratirodh' yatra over inflation, unemployment in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 7 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers on Sunday held a 'Pratirodh' march in Patna over the issue of inflation and unemployment.

The march is being led by the party leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav.

Earlier on Friday, Congress led a nationwide in the Parliament House complex wearing black clothes as part of the party's stir against the government on price rise and unemployment. (ANI)