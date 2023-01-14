RJD, JD (U) take different stands over Chandrashekhar's remarks on Ramcharitmanas

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 14 (ANI): Bihar Education Minister and RJD leader Chandrashekhar's remarks on Ramcharitmanas have created a tussle between two major parties of 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar-- Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United).

JD (U) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Saturday said that this statement is based on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) agenda and commenting on this topic will directly benefit it.

"The statement will directly benefit BJP. The topic he spoke on is an agenda of the BJP. Speaking on BJP's agenda means playing on their pitch. If we play there, who will benefit? BJP," Kushwaha said while talking to ANI.

He further said that cognisance of the matter should be taken.

"Our agenda is social justice, secularism, development and the work of the CM all these years...RJD said that they stand with Chandrashekhar's remark. What does this mean? Cognisance of the matter should be taken, it is needed," JD (U) leader said.

JDU's Neeraj Kumar among others recited the epic Hindu religious book outside a Hanuman Temple in Patna.

The remarks made by Chandrashekhar on Ramcharitmanas have stirred outrage among Hindu religious leaders and BJP also. They have demanded his dismissal from the government.



Bihar Minister on Wednesday stoked the controversy after he claimed that Ramcharitmanas, an epic Hindu religious book which is based on Ramayana, "spreads hatred in the society".

While addressing the students at the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University, he described Ramcharitmanas and Manusmriti as books that divide society.

"Why was Manusmriti burnt, because many abuses were written in it against a large section. Why was Ramcharitmanas resisted and which part was resisted? Lower caste people were not allowed to access education and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk."

He has said that Manusmriti and Ramcharitmanas are books that spread hatred in society as it prevents Dalits-backwards and women in society from getting an education.

"Manusmriti, Ramcharitmanas, Bunch of Thoughts by Guru Golwalkar... these books are books that spread hatred. Hatred will not make the country great, love will make the country great," added Chandrashekhar.

However, the minister remained defiant in face of loud protests.

Speaking to media persons, the Bihar Minister said, "How many times do I say the same thing? I spoke the truth; I stand by it. What do I have to do with whatever anyone says?" (ANI)

