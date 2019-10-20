RJD leader Manoj Jha (File photo)
RJD lauds Army for destroying terror camps in Pakistan

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 21:53 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) on Sunday lauded the Army for giving a 'befitting reply to Pakistan' by destroying three terror camps across the border in a major retaliation.
"I am proud of our Army who is giving a befitting reply to Pakistan and destroying terror labs to make this country safer. We are with the military policy of the country," RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha told ANI here.
Jha, a Rajya Sabha MP, said the neighbouring country should stop exporting terrorism to India to further its interests.
Justifying the Army's action, he said: "Pakistan should realise that if they will continue to run terror lab, then India has all means to destroy it."
At least six to 10 Pakistani soldiers were killed and three terror were camps destroyed in a counter-attack carried out by the Army through artillery guns after terrorists attempted to infiltrate into India in Tangdhar area in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
"On the basis of reports that we are getting, 6 to 10 Pakistani soldiers have been killed. Three terrorist camps have been destroyed. A similar number of terrorists have also been killed," Army Chief General Bipin Rawat told reporters in New Delhi.
Two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in the unprovoked ceasefire violation in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of October 19-20. (ANI)

iocl