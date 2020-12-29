RJD leader appeals Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to leave NDA and join Mahagathbandhan

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 29 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Uday Narayan Choudhary on Wednesday appealed to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to leave the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and join Mahagathbandhan and make Tejashwi Yadav the CM.

The statement comes days after six of seven legislators of the Janata Dal (United) in Arunachal Pradesh defected to its NDA partner, BJP.

Former speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly Choudhary in a video statement alleged that BJP does not like smaller parties and wants to destroy their entity.

"Akali Dal has left BJP. RLP has also left them. Like a big fish, BJP gulps small parties. They want to gulp JDU and Nitish Kumar. A living example of this is that BJP gulped six MLAs of JDU. What message they want to give," he said.

"BJP does not like smaller parties and wants to destroy their entity. BJP wants JD(U) to quit NDA. We appeal to Nitish Kumar to leave NDA, join Mahagathbandhan, and make Tejashwi Yadav the CM. He should enter national politics and lead the opposition," he added.



During the JD(U)'s national executive meeting on Sunday, Nitish Kumar had said that he had no desire to become the Chief Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could make its own Chief Minister.

"I had no desire to become the Chief Minister. I had said that the public had given its mandate and anyone can be made the Chief Minister, BJP could make its own Chief Minister," Kumar had stated.

The NDA had secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat Bihar Legislative Assembly in November. The BJP secured 74 seats, JD(U) 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents. (ANI)





