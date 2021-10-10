RJD leader Manoj Jha condemns delay in arrests in Lakhimpur Kheri case

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha has condemned the manner in which the Uttar Pradesh Police is investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case claiming that it sent out a wrong message that the rule of law was different for masses and the ruling classes.

The Rajya Sabha MP in an interaction with ANI on Sunday said: "A lot of time was spent by the police on the Lakhimpur case thus sending a message to the whole world that the rule of law here is different for masses and different for classes. This message is not good."

Reiterating his demand for the resignation of the Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, Jha said "A few days ago he (the minister) spoke in a threatening language. Should that person stay in the Home Ministry after that statement? What is the message that is being sent to the common people?"

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions has alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni had arrived with three vehicles on October 3 in Lakhimpur Kheri around the time that farmers were dispersing from a protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him. As many as eight people including four farmers died in the incident on October 3.

Meanwhile, the RJD leader has also condemned the behaviour of the Uttar Pradesh police and the manner in which it was conducting the probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

"The police behaved like they were handing out invitation cards to the accused," Jha said.

The accused Ashish Mishra was arrested on Saturday night, after 12 hours of interrogation by the Crime Branch of Uttar Pradesh Police and was later sent to judicial custody.

Two accused identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey were arrested earlier in connection with the incident. (ANI)