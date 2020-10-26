RJD leader Tej Pratap plays cricket with children in Hasanpur constituency

Hasanpur (Bihar) [India], October 25 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday took out some time from Assembly polls campaigning to play cricket with children in Hasanpur constituency.



Though he batted and faced only one ball while his supporters raise slogans "Tej babu zindabad".

Yadav is contesting the ensuing polls from Hasanpur seat.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

