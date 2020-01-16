RJD leader Tejashwi slams Nitish Kumar ahead of BJP rally in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday, challenged Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar to make his stand clear on the issues of National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizen (NRC).

"I challenge Nitish Kumar to make it clear before Amit Shah that he will not let the NPR and NRC be implemented in Bihar," Tejashwi told ANI.

He also attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and accused him of spreading hatred in the state through his visit.

"If Nitish is serious and has got authority, he should call for a special session of Assembly. He should take everybody in confidence and must write to Centre that NRC will not be implemented in Bihar," he added.

Yadav also stated that his party will continue to organise event in different districts of the state to address the issues of people.

"We have organised programmes in Kishanganj, Katihar and Araria. We will address people who are sulking over NRC. We will encourage them, tell them about the agenda of this Govt," Tejashwi said.

Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a rally in Kharuana in Vaishali district ahead of the poll.

The BJP has been busy for the last 15 days to make this mega rally a grand success to show the party's strength in state and to give a message to the Opposition that people of Bihar stand firm with CAA. (ANI)

