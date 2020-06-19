RJD seeks clarification from Rajnath Singh for not being invited to all-party meet on India-China conflict

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 19 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday sought clarification from Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on why his party had not been invited to the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the India and China conflict.

He said that the RJD is the largest party in Bihar, which has 5 MPs in Parliament.

"Rashtriya Janata Dal is the largest party in Bihar and it has 5 MPs in the Parliament but we have not been invited to today's all-party meeting on India-China face-off. We want Rajnath Singh ji to clarify as to why RJD has not been invited," Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav told ANI.

The all-party meeting, called by Prime Minister to discuss the situation at the border areas with China, is scheduled to be held on Friday at 5 pm.

Earlier in the day, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha expressed concerns after his party was not invited in the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Modi through video conferencing to discuss the ongoing border conflict with China.



Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in a violent face-off that happened in the Galwan valley, as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

