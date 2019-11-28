RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha congratulates Uddhav Thackeray

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal spokesperson Manoj Jha on Wednesday congratulated Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who will be taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister tomorrow.

Speaking to ANI, he said: "I congratulate the alliance, who are going to form the government in Maharashtra, and I hope that they will focus on the situation of farmers in the state."

Speaking on the BJP-JDU alliance in Bihar, Jha commented that the BJP stole the government.

"The RJD, JDU, and Congress won the election in Bihar. However, after the 17 months, the BJP did not bring a fresh mandate, and instead stole the government. They stained the pages of the constitution," he said.

Jha further stated that the upcoming elections in Jharkhand would be more challenging for the BJP.

On the topic of controversy surrounding Ajit Pawar, Jha declined to comment, stating that it would not be right to comment on a party's internal affairs. (ANI)

