RJD wants to contest on 7 seats in alliance with Cong in Delhi, says Jha

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): RJD leader Manoj Jha on Thursday said that the party wants to contest on seven seats in Delhi assembly elections in alliance with the Congress party.

Speaking to ANI, Jha said, "We will make an entry into the Delhi assembly elections. We want to contest on 10 per cent i.e. 7 seats in the polls in alliance with the Congress party."

"A pressure was built on us from several parts of Delhi that a 'Purvanchali' party makes an entry into Delhi assembly elections. Our relations with Congress go a long way back. So we started talks with them and the talks have been positive," he said.

"Possibly within 24 hours, the number of seats on which we are contesting will be decided, we will make an entry into the Delhi assembly elections and want to contest on seven seats, but if we come to an agreement with the Congress then we are ready to contest on 5-6 seats as well," he added.

Elections in Delhi will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

