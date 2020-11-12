RJD will certainly blame EVMs for their electoral loss: Sushil Modi

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 11 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi on Tuesday said that Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) was unable to accept its defeat in the Assembly polls and will blame the electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the loss.

"RJD was the same party which opposed elections but when Rahul Gandhi called EVMs as Modi Voting machines then I was certain that the RJD will also blame the EVM for their loss," Sushil Modi Modi said in a press interaction after claiming victory.

BJP senior leader Bhupinder Yadav also took a swipe at the RJD and termed its conduct as against democratic values.

"I want to especially thank the women voters of Bihar for their support for the mandate. The conduct by the RJD is not according to democratic values," Yadav said.

Yadav said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has again won an absolute majority in Bihar elections and returned to power in the state.

"NDA has once again won an absolute majority in Bihar elections. We want to thank PM Narendra Modi and our party president JP Nadda for leading the party in the biggest polls of the country," he said.

Counting of votes, which began from 8 am at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state, is still underway even after 16 hours.

According to latest trends as per the Election Commission's website at 12:09 am, the BJP won 60 seats and leading on 13 while its ally Janata Dal (United) bagged 33 seats and ahead on 10. Other NDA partners Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) secured 4 seats each.

RJD registered victory in 64 constituencies and leading on 12 seats, its ally Congress won 16 seats and ahead on 3. The halfway mark in 243-member Bihar legislative assembly is 122. (ANI)