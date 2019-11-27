RJD leader Ramchandra Purvey (fourth from the right) staged protest in Bihar Assembly premises on Tuesday in Patna. Photo/ANI
RJD leader Ramchandra Purvey (fourth from the right) staged protest in Bihar Assembly premises on Tuesday in Patna. Photo/ANI

RJD's Purvey hits out at Bihar CM on issues of waterlogging and dengue

ANI | Updated: Nov 26, 2019 16:12 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Ramchandra Purvey here on Tuesday hit out at the Bihar government saying that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's administration was responsible for the devastating floods witnessed by the capital city Patna in September-October this year.
Purvey, with his supporters, staged a protest in the state assembly premises and held up placards on the issues of waterlogging and dengue in the state.
"The people of Bihar have suffered a lot this year due to the useless government and their bad plans to deal with the monsoon. Streets were flooded with water as the drains were not cleaned. The money which was assigned for their cleaning was siphoned off by the government itself. It was not a natural disaster, but a total failure of the state government," Purvey told ANI.
He further said that the government which should have been saving others needed to be rescued itself. Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi was rescued from his residence, where he was stranded due to flooding in Patna.
"The most shameless incident was the rescue of Deputy Chief Minister by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). He should have saved others but the NDRF had to rescue him. Where the government itself needs to be rescued, then how can it help its people?" he added.
The recent floods in the state wreaked havoc across 12 districts, including Sheohar, Dharbangha, Sitamarhi, North Champaran, Madhubani, Araria and Kishanganj which were severely affected due to rising water levels in rivers following torrential rains.
A total of 615 dengue cases were reported in the city this year till October 17. (ANI)

