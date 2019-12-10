RK Sinha gives zero hour notice demanding Padma Award for mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): BJP Rajya Sabha MP R K Sinha has given Zero hour Notice in the upper house of parliament demanding Padma Award and renaming of Patna University to honour late mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh.

The acclaimed mathematician had died in Patna last month.

VK Singh worked for a brief period in NASA and later returned to India in 1971 to teach at IIT Kanpur.

Born on April 2, 1942, in Basantpur village of Bhojpur district in Bihar, the mathematician graduated from Patna Science College. He received his Ph D on Cycle Vector Space Theory in the United States.

Film director Neeraj Pathak has earlier this month announced to make a movie based on Singh's life. (ANI)

