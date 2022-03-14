RLD constitutes three member committee to review party's UP assembly poll debacle

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Monday constituted a three-member committee to review the party's performance in recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The committee after deliberating over the issue will submit its report to party chief Jayant Chaudhary.

"A three-member committee has been formed to review Uttar Pradesh assembly polls which include Rajendra Sharma, Ashwini Tomar and Jinendra Narwar," read the tweet by RLD.

"After interacting with candidates and workers of the party, the committee will submit its report to Jayant Chaudhary," it added.



This comes after Chaudhary dissolved all units and fronts of the party in Uttar Pradesh after the defeat in the recently held state Assembly polls.

"As per the orders passed by RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, party's state, regional, and districts units and frontals in Uttar Pradesh have been dissolved effective immediately," reads the RLD tweet.

The RLD which contested Assembly polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party won only eight out of 33 seats on which the party had fielded candidates.

The SP bagged 111 seats, a significant improvement from its 2017 tally when it secured only 47 seats.

The BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. Yogi Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state. (ANI)

