Cabinet Minister PC Sharma speaking to reporters in Bhopal on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Roads in MP are like Vijayvargiya cheeks, will make them like Hema Malini's cheeks: State Min

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:40 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Cabinet Minister PC Sharma on Tuesday compared condition of roads in Madhya Pradesh to "cheeks" of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and added that Congress government will make them like "cheeks" of Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini.
The minister gave the statement at the time he was inspecting Habibganj area along with Public Works Development (PWD) minister Sajjan Verma.
"Roads in Madhya Pradesh were built like that of Washington. What has happened to these roads now? After heavy rain, there are potholes everywhere. Presently, the condition of roads is like stains of smallpox. It seems that the condition of the roads has become like the cheeks of Kailash Vijayvargiya," Sharma told reporters here.
"These roads will be repaired within 15 days on the orders of Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Very soon we will make these roads like cheeks of Hema Malini," he said.
Sharma's "Washington" jibe was aimed at former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who had said, in 2017, that roads in the state are better than those in Washington.
"When I got down at Washington Airport & travelled on roads, I felt roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than the US," Chouhan said.
Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly had earlier criticised the Kamal Nath government over deteriorating conditions of roads in the state.
"Roads in the state are shabby. Due to which, accidents are taking place every day. Instead of working, the state government runs away from responsibility by accusing the central government of not cooperating on everything. The state government has a large amount of budget. Out of which the government should spend to repair the roads," he had tweeted on October 12. (ANI)

