Roar of Gujarat will be heard across the globe, says Anurag Thakur on Trump visit

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): The arrival of US President Donald Trump in Gujarat will be felt across the globe, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday.

Ahead of Trump's arrival at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thakur tweeted, "The ROAR of Gujarat will be heard across the globe. Flag of India Flag of United States! Motera Stadium is all set to welcome President Donald Trump, FLOTUS Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump".

The tweet also had an image embedded which showed Thakur, seated alongside BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and cricket administrator Jay Shah at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, after addressing a mammoth crowd at the Motera Stadium in Gujarat, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump departed for Agra to pay a visit to the Taj Mahal.

During his address, the US President appreciated India for the warm welcome. He also called for 'a true friendship' between the two countries.

The President also reiterated the shared commitment between the US and India in working together to stop terrorists and to fight their ideology. (ANI)