Rohith Vemula was a strong voice of social justice, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remembered Rohith Vemula on his death anniversary on Monday and said that empowerment of Dalit youth can be achieved only by giving scholarships and strengthening social justice.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Rohith Vemula was a strong voice of social justice. Last year, around 55 lakh Dalit youth across the country did not get their scholarship. Out of 13 lakh youth in Uttar Pradesh, only 1.25 lakh youth got this scholarship. Empowerment of Dalit youth will happen only by giving scholarships and strengthening social justice."

"The Congress party has prepared a complete blueprint of social justice and scholarships for Dalit youth. We will strengthen the fight for social justice started by Rohith Vemula," added Vadra.

Rohith, a PhD scholar at the Hyderabad Central University, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a hostel room on January 17, 2016. He was allegedly upset over disciplinary action taken against him by the university. (ANI)