Home Minister Amit Shah during a rally in Solpur, Maharashtra, on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Home Minister Amit Shah during a rally in Solpur, Maharashtra, on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Row over Article 370: Does Rahul speak in favour of Pakistan, asks Shah

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:26 IST

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments on Kashmir, saying that his comments were used by Pakistan against India and asked whether he speaks in favour of the neighbouring country.
"Pakistan's Parliament used his statement and their Foreign Minister used his statements to petition in the United Nations against India. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi which county he is speaking for. His statement is being used against India. What is his purpose," Shah asked at a rally here.
Reacting to Gandhi's comment that situation was not normal in Kashmir, Shah said that not a single bullet was fired in the Valley after August 5 when the Parliament abrogated Article 370.
He said: "Rahul said BJP did not do any good by repealing Article 370. He said there was violence in Kashmir. I wanted to tell you that not a single bullet was fired in Kashmir after August 5 and no deaths were reported."
Keeping up his attack on Congress, he accused the grand old party of raising questions on a matter related to the national security.
No Prime Minister except Narendra Modi had the courage to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, said Shah, asking the gathering whether the constitutional provision should have been gone away or not.
The Home Minister said that Kashmir became fully integrated with the rest of India after the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special rights to state subjects over several matters including land rights and government jobs.
He reiterated that the move will throw open the door of development opportunities for Kashmir and uproot terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, which has now been bifurcated into two Union Territories.
Launching a scathing attack on the opposition, Shah said that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi were crying over the repeal of Article 370.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar should clarify whether they support the abrogation of Article 370 or not. What do they want? Do they want terrorism to continue in Kashmir," he said.
He accused the NCP and the Congress of not doing enough for the development of Maharashtra and sought an account of the development works carried out during their governments in the state.
Assembly elections in Maharashtra are slated to take place next month. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:41 IST

J-K: Northern Army Commander visits Doda, Kishtwar to review...

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Sunday visited hinterland bases and sensitive pockets in Doda and Kishtwar sectors to review the operational preparedness and the prevalent security situation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:41 IST

In a first, BJD to seek Aadhar number from new members

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): In what could be the first-of-its-kind such step by a political party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will ask its new members to provide Aadhar number.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:35 IST

Man held for spreading communal hatred on social media in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A person was arrested by police for allegedly spreading communal hatred on social media in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:32 IST

Rise above politics, stand with govt on national integrity,...

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday emphasised on normalcy being restored in Jammu and Kashmir and appealed political parties to rise above politics and stand with the government to secure the unity and integrity of the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:31 IST

Jorhat: Doctor allegedly beaten to death by tea garden workers

Jorhat (Assam) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A 73-year-old doctor was allegedly beaten to death by a tea garden worker's family and others after the worker died during treatment at a hospital in Teok Tea Garden.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:28 IST

Ex-MLA and Biju Patnaik's driver Prahlad Behera living in...

Boudh (Odisha) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Late Biju Patnaik's driver and former Phulbani MLA Prahlad Behera is facing the most difficult phase in his life as his mere pension unable to fulfill his family's basic needs.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:24 IST

Odisha: Take Home Ration distribution commences in 30 districts

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): With the objective of enhancing the quality of 'Take Home Ration' (THR) management system to the next level, Chhatua (multigrain food) was distributed here to Anganwadi centres in 30 districts on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:12 IST

Andhra Pradesh: 65-yr old man injured in bear attack

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A 65-year old man, Madla Tumbaiah, got injured after a bear attacked him in Limbugan village, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:04 IST

TMC has been murdering democracy time and again in WB: JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Launching an attack on Mamata Banerjee led-Trinamool Congress (TMC), BJP Working President JP Nadda on Sunday condemned the attack on BJP MP Arjun Singh and said, TMC has been murdering democracy time and again in West Bengal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:57 IST

Disgraceful misuse of power: Venugopal on ED questioning Shivakumar

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday alleged political vendetta behind the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning party leader DK Shivakumar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:52 IST

Case filed against Sonia Gandhi in Bathinda court, summons issued

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A case has been filed against Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, party leader Sunil Jakhar and others in a local court in connection with the setting up of a party's zonal office here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:39 IST

Conversion of Sikh girl shows 'minorities are slaves' in Pak,...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Seeking explanation from Prime Minister Imran Khan for the forced conversion of a Sikh girl, All India Sikh Student Federation (AISSF) on Sunday said the incident was not only 'unfortunate,' but also showed 'minorities are slaves' in Pakistan.

Read More
iocl