RPN Singh meets JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath in Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Soon after joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Union Minister RPN Singh met BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the party headquarters in the national capital on Tuesday.



Former Union Minister RPN Singh who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after quitting Congress on Tuesday said that he will work as a 'karyakarta' towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dreams for India.

Addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters today, Singh said, "I spent 32 years in one political party (Congress). But that party has not remained the same as it was before."

He said, "Now I will work as a 'Karyakarta' towards fulfilling PM Modi's dreams for India."

Taking a jibe at the Congress party, the former Union Minister said that the party does not have the same ideology anymore.

"I had clearly said in my press conference that the party (Congress) is no more the one where I had worked, it is not the same ideology anymore. I would not like to add anything further to it," he told ANI after joining BJP today.

Responding to the speculations of his wife Sonia Singh and him contesting the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, he said, "I am the only one in politics. I will definitely do what the party asks me to."

After Singh joined joining the BJP, Congress removed his nameplate from the party headquarters.



Notably, prior to the resignation, Singh had also changed his Twitter Bio from: My motto India, First, Always. AICC in-charge, Jharkhand, Spokesperson Congress party, Former Minister of State for Home Affairs, to "My motto India, First, Always."

Kunwar Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh, popularly known as Raja Saheb of Padrauna was a former Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs. He was an MP from the Kushinagar constituency in the 15th Lok Sabha (2009-2014).

The 57-year-old former Congress loyalist from the erstwhile royal family of Sainthwar of Kushinagar (Padrauna) was an MLA from the Padrauna constituency of Uttar Pradesh (1996-2009), just like his father CPN Singh.

Popularly known as Raja Saheb of Padrauna, the Congress party's Jharkhand in-charge, RPN Singh has previously severed as the Minister of State from 2012 to 2014.

However, in the 16th Lok Sabha election, he lost to BJP's Rajesh PandeyThe Doon School alumnus has also served as the All India Congress Committee's Secretary from 2003-2006. (ANI)