RRB NTPC Protests: 4 arrested for pelting stones, vandalism in Patna, says district DM

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 28 (ANI): As many as four people have been arrested for pelting stones and vandalism at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Bihar's Patna for staging a protest against alleged discrepancies in the Railway Recruitment Board's NTPC stage 1 exam results, said Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh on Thursday.

Speaking to the reporters here, Singh said, "4 people have been arrested for pelting stones and vandalism at Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Patna on January 24."



The DM further informed that the probe is on to find who provokes the students to take law into their own hands as six coaching institute teachers have been named by the arrested during interrogation.

"During the enquiry, 6 coaching institute teachers were named for provoking them. We've taken cognizance of some viral videos for probe," he said.

