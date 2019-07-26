Rs 139.20 crore earned from platform tickets in 2018-19, Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The government earned around Rs 139.20 crore from the sale of platform tickets in the year 2018-19, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal told Rajya Sabha on Friday.

"The government earned around Rs 139.20 crore from the sale of platform tickets in the year 2018-19. Besides, Rs. 230.47 crore was also earned from the advertisements and shops including those on platforms in the same year," he said in a written reply to BJP MP Rakesh Sinha. (ANI)

