RS adjourned for 10 minutes after ruckus over absence of ministers

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:13 IST

New Delhi (India), August 1 (ANI): Rajya Sabha was on Thursday adjourned for 10 minutes in the post-lunch session after the opposition parties created ruckus over the absence of Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his juniors during a debate on the National Medical Commission Bill, 2019.
Soon after the House met at 2 p.m. after the lunch break, Deputy Chairman Harivansh called AIADMK's Vijila Satyananth to speak on the National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 which was moved by Harsh Vardhan.
As Satyananth was speaking, the Congress and the Trinamool Congress members noticed the absence of ministers and the empty treasury benches and raked up the issue.
Responding to it, the Deputy Chairman said the Leader of the House Thaawarchand Gehlot was present and the concerned minister has been informed.
Gehlot said that along with being the Leader of the House, he is also a Minister.
"The Minister is coming... It is the collective responsibility of the Council of Ministers...I am taking notes on the issues raised by the members and will give it to the minister," Gehlot said. But the members did not pay heed.
As the din continued, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the House for 10 minutes. (ANI)

