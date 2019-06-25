RS adjourned till 2 pm as mark of respect to Madan Lal Saini

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm as a mark of respect to late Rajasthan BJP Chief Madan Lal Saini, sources said on Tuesday.

The 75-year-old breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday.

According to sources, the Upper House will reassemble at 2 pm for completing the debate on the motion of thanks, so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can reply tomorrow (June 26) before leaving for Japan.

Even though there was no official comment on it, sources said that the decision to adjourn the Upper House was taken during a meeting of leaders from around 15 political parties chaired by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, this morning.

Precedents are, when a sitting member Kalyan Ray of Communist Party of India (CPI) died in 1984, the Upper House was adjourned for an hour and later took up business. In another case, when external affairs minister E Ahmed, a Lok Sabha member died, the budget was presented as scheduled.

The last rites of the veteran BJP leader will be performed in Rajasthan's Sikar later today. (ANI)

