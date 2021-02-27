RS Bail appointed as AICC Secretary, attached with WB in-charge

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday appointed party leader RS Bali as AICC Secretary, attached with AICC in-charge of West Bengal.

"Congress President has appointed RS Bali as AICC Secretary, attached with AICC in-charge of West Bengal with immediate effect," read a press statement.



In West Bengal, the Congress is contesting in alliance with the Left parties and the new entrant Indian Secular Front.

Congress leader Jitin Prasada is the AICC in-charge of West Bengal.

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced that West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning from March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

