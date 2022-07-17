RS Chairman Naidu seeks productive monsoon session as farewell gift from members

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday while seeking the cooperation of all sections of the House during the monsoon session beginning tomorrow sought a 'farewell gift' in the form of a meaningful and productive session, said sources.

He said so at the meeting of leaders of all the parties in the House Sunday evening which was attended by the highest ever of 41 leaders and ministers.



Naidu, while nostalgically recalling the functioning of the House during the last 13 full sessions that he presided over said that he was making one last request for upholding the dignity and decorum of the House of Elders.

Sources said Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and others placed on record their appreciation of the efforts of Naidu for effective functioning of the House during the last five years. Some leaders particularly referred to Naidu's concern for orderly conduct and discipline in the House.



Noting that 'the disciplinary actions taken including suspension of some members were all part and parcel of the functioning of the House but the leaders and members would remember for long the personal affection shown to them by Naidu'. The leaders also recalled the efforts made by Naidu to give more and more opportunities to members by streamlining the conduct of Question Hour, Zero Hour and Special Mentions and debates and his commitment to promoting the use of mother tongue.

As the all-party meeting was turning into a farewell to Chairman Naidu, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said that it was a bit premature to do so as Naidu is to preside over one full session and a formal farewell would be held in the House with all the leaders and members sharing their experiences in detail in the House. He further said that as mentioned by some other leaders, "all sections of the House would work together to present a befitting farewell to the Chairman Shri Naidu in the form of a productive monsoon session."



Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "At times you were angry with us and irritated us but at the end you are a good person. It is difficult to prove to be a good person and you proved to be one such a good person and will be missed. Hope your spirit of personal affection and humour will continue to animate the House."

Ramesh further said that as a token of acknowledgement of Naidu's contributions, it is appropriate for the government to create a post of 'Chairman Emeritus'.

Sources further said, on behalf of the opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge listed 16 issues for discussion during the monsoon session. These include; Federalism coming under strain; Agnipath scheme; Rising prices and uncontrolled inflation; Declining labour force participation rate; EPFO interest rates; Declining credibility of organizations like the Election Commission, CBI, CVC; External threats to national security; hate speeches; undemocratic actions against opposition leaders; Increasing crime in Jammu & Kashmir and attacks on Kashmiri pundits and Reservations in promotion and in private sector etc.

On the first day of the monsoon session tomorrow, the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 will be taken up, sources said.

Notably, the Monsoon Session holds extreme importance as the election of the President and Vice-President office is slated to take place in this session. The Presidential polls will be held on July 18 while the Vice Presidential polls will take place on August 6. President Ram Nath Kovind's term is coming to an end on July 24 while the term of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is ending on August 10.

The monsoon session of parliament will conclude on August 12. (ANI)