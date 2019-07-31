RS Chairman Naidu suggests MPs to participate in business with patience, tolerance

New Delhi (India), July 30 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday suggested the MPs to participate in House proceedings with patience and tolerance, terming the two virtues as the beauty of democracy.

"The beauty of democracy is patience and tolerance. So do your duty and if you do your duty, the beauty will further increase" Naidu told the restless members as the voting slips were being counted for the Triple Talaq Bill in the Upper House of Parliament.

The members were restless because they had been sitting for hours-long debate on the Bill and voting on the contentious bill. Seeing the members hissing and moving at their seats, a smiling Naidu asked: "What will you do at home?"

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, was passed by the House on the back of cracks in the opposition.

The Bill was passed with 99 members in its favour while 84 members voted against it in the final division. In the division on referring the Bill to the Select Committee, the government got 100 votes while 84 voted against.

Parties like AIADMK, which has 11 members and JDU, with six, walked out after recording their opposition to the Bill. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led BJD supported the Bill.

At least five members of the Congress, some from Trinamool Congress, SP, BSP and others belonging to parties like BSP, YSRCP, and TRS abstained from voting. NCP's Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel and Jharna Das Baidya of CPM were also absent.

The Bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha. With the approval of the Rajya Sabha, the Bill is all set to become an Act after the Presidential node.

The amendments moved by several opposition members were also defeated either by voting or by a voice vote.

The Triple Talaq Bill criminalises instant triple talaq among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband. (ANI)

