EC announces 6 RS biennial polls in TN
EC announces 6 RS biennial polls in TN

RS elections to fill 6 vacancies in TN to be held on July 18

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:01 IST

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI) Biennial elections to fill six vacancies in Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu will be held on July 18, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.
There is speculation whether DMK would yield to Congress' request for backing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's candidature from one of the six candidates. Singh's 18-year-long tenure in the Upper House came to an end this month with Congress not in a position to get him reelected from Assam.
The Congress has not said anything official on the issue though media has reported that the party has contacted its ally DMK in this regard.
The elections are being held to fill the vacancies arising out of retirement of five members and the election of Kanimozhi to Lok Sabha in the recent election.
Under the schedule announced by the Commission, notification for the elections will be issued on July 1 and the last date for the purpose will be July 8. Scrutiny of nominations will be done the next day. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is on July 11.
Counting of votes will be done on July after the conclusion of the election.
The members who are retiring on July 27 are T Rathinavel, V Maitreyan, K. B. Arjunan, R Lakshmanan (AIADMK) and D Raja (CPI).
The press release said the Commission has directed that for the purpose of marking preference on the ballot paper only integrated violet colour sketch pen of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, shall be used.
No other pen shall, under any circumstances, be used in the election, it said.
Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure free and fair elect9ion, it added.
In accordance with the strength of parties, especially the ruling AIADMK and main Opposition DMK, the two parties can get elected three of their candidates in the elections. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:44 IST

Ahead of Monsoon, Kejriwal urges officials to ensure 'no...

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday directed the senior officials to take all possible effective measures to ensure that residents of Delhi do not face any inconvenience due to water logging during Monsoon season.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:44 IST

Rs 60 lakh annual turnover of this 'kachorivala' in UP stuns tax police

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India] June 25 (ANI): A small roadside outlet selling kachoris in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh has come under the scrutiny of the commercial tax department after it found that the owner of the shop, which had an annual turnover of over Rs 60 lakh did not pay his taxes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:41 IST

Not just a few names, every citizen worked for India's progress: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): In a veiled attack on the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that every citizen has worked for India's progress and not just a few names.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:40 IST

Karnataka CM nudges legislators to use development fund

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): HD Kumaraswamy, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, has written to all legislators of the state to use the annual fund of Rs 2 crore for the developmental purposes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:22 IST

India should not lose opportunity to be powerful, prosperous: Modi

New Delhi, June 25 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India should not lose the opportunity to become a "powerful, prosperous, inclusive country" and asserted that the President's address had outlined the way his government wants to take the country forward in the next five yea

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:22 IST

Indian Navy to provide security to Indian merchant vessels as...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): As part of 'Operation Sankalp', India's warships and commandos will provide security to Indian merchant vessels and oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:22 IST

Soul of country was crushed on June 25: PM Modi in LS

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): In a veiled attack on late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for imposing emergency in the 1970s, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the soul of the country was crushed just because they wanted to remain in power.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:22 IST

Praja Vedika building constructed illegally, will be demolished:...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): Backing his government's decision of demolishing the Praja Vedika building constructed by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar on Tuesday said the building was constructed illegally and needs to be

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:13 IST

Telangana: 34-year-old man hacked to death by relative

Gadwal (Telangana) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): A 34-year-old man was allegedly beheaded in broad daylight by his relative on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:13 IST

Our dream isn't to rise but stay connected to roots: Modi...

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Calling Opposition to come together to help the nation move forward, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for "safe, strong and inclusive India" and asserted that the dream of ruling BJP-led NDA government is not to reach heights but to stay connected to grassroots.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:08 IST

Himachal Pradesh: Rain, thunderstorm likely in next 4 hours, Skymet

Himachal Pradesh [India], June 25 (ANI): Giving much respite from the sweltering heat, rain and thundershowers with gusty winds are likely to sweep multiple districts of Himachal Pradesh, private weather forecast agency Skymet said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:07 IST

Cong hits out at BJP, claims over 45,634 Army vacancies due to...

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Congress on Tuesday hit out at the ruling-BJP claiming that the government has accepted its failure of not filling over 45,000 vacancies in Army due to "lack of funds".

Read More
iocl