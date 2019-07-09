RS passes Aadhaar Bill, govt says will bring comprehensive law on data protection

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, with Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asserting that the incumbent government will soon bring a comprehensive law on the data protection.

"We will bring a comprehensive data protection law. Data sovereignty is integral to us and it will never be compromised," Prasad said.

The union minister said that the architecture of Aadhaar was not touched and just the concerned law was changed.

Prasad also contended that people like Bill Gates and Thomas Friedman appreciate Aadhaar.

The Bill seeks to amend the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

It allows voluntary use of Aadhaar as proof of identity for opening a bank account and procuring a mobile phone.

The Upper House has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow (July 9). (ANI)

