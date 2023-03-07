RSS a "fundamentalist", "fascist" organisation, captured all of India's institutions: Rahul Gandhi in London

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in an interaction at the Chatham House in London termed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) a "fundamentalist" and "fascist" organisation alleging that it has captured pretty much all of India's institutions.

Rahul Gandhi said, "The nature of democratic contest in India has completely changed and the reason is that one organisation called RSS - a fundamentalist, fascist organisation has basically captured pretty much all of India's institutions."

The Congress MP highlighted the condition of the Dalits and minorities in India.

He said, "In India, you can see what is being done to Dalits, tribals, and minorities. It is not that Congress is saying it. There are articles in the foreign press all the time that there is a serious problem with Indian democracy."

The Congress leader also mentioned how the various institutions in the country were under threat.

"It shocked me how successful they have been at capturing the different institutions of our country. Press, Judiciary, Parliament, and Election Commission are all under threat and are controlled in one way or the other," Rahul Gandhi said.

"You can ask any Opposition leader as to how agencies are used. My phone had Pegasus on it, which was not happening when we were in power," he added.

Notably, the Congress leader launched a scathing attack at the Centre during a lecture at Cambridge University, alleging that an attack has been unleashed on the basic structure of Indian democracy while also claiming that Israeli spyware Pegasus was being used to snoop on his phone.

Rahul claimed that he had been warned by the intelligence officers to be "careful" while speaking on the phone as his calls were being recorded.

"I myself had Pegasus on my phone. A large number of politicians had Pegasus on their phones. I have been called by intelligence officers who told me, 'Please be careful about what you are saying on the phone because we are sort of recording the stuff'. So this is the constant pressure that we feel. Cases on the opposition. I have got a number of criminal liable cases for things that should under no circumstances be criminal liable cases. That's what we are trying to defend," the Congress leader said in his address. (ANI)