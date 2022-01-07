RSS affiliate to reach out to Muslim women ahead of UP polls

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Muslim wing plans to hold door-to-door campaign in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh to make people, specially women from the main minority community, aware of the government policies of BJP-led government at the Centre and in the state government for their welfare and empowerment.

"We will reach door-to-door with the work done by PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath governments for them. The focus will be on small get togethers instead of huge gatherings in the wake of COVID-19," said Shahid Sayeed, national convener of Muslim Rashtriya Manch.



"From scrapping of instant triple talaq to the move to increase the minimum age of marriage from 18 to 21. PM Modi and UP CM gave them 'izzat ghar' (toilet room), education, health, safety and besides women-oriented programmes," Sayeed said.

Sayeed said all these measures were of particular benefit to Muslim women.

The main minority community of the state comprises about 20 per cent of state's population and the manch is making efforts to reach maximum number of voters ahead of the forthcoming polls. (ANI)

