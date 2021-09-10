RSS, BJP breaking composite culture of J-K, says Rahul Gandhi in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 10 (ANI): Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of trying to break the composite culture of Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that both the organisations are ruining the love and brotherhood that exists amongst the people.

Rahul while addressing the party office bearers sammelan where senior party leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad in Trikuta Nagar, Jammu today said, "The feeling of love, brotherhood that exists amongst you all is being ruined by the people of BJP, RSS. They are trying to break the composite culture of Jammu and Kashmir. This is making you all weak. You can yourself see that the UT's economy, tourism, business is badly hurt."

Explaining that Goddess Durga symbolizes the power that protects, Goddess Laxmi signifies the power to achieve one's aims and Goddess Saraswati is the power of knowledge, the Congress leader alleged that the economic policies of the BJP-led Central government including the introduction of demonetisation and GST decreased the power of Goddess Laxmi in the country.

He also claimed that the new Central farm laws decreased the power of Goddess Durga, further alleging that farmers "suffered" and have been "hurt" because of these laws which have been "imposed" on them.

Rahul Gandhi also alleged, "When a person from the RSS and BJP are appointed in all the educational institutions, then the power of Goddess Saraswati decreases."



Attacking the economic policies of the Centre, the Congress MP indirectly stated that the blessings of Goddesses Durga, Laxmi and Saraswati on the country has faded away.

He said,"Yesterday I went to the temple where I saw three Goddesses. Durga Ji, Laxmi Ji and Saraswati ji. The word Durga comes from Durg and Goddess Durga means that power which protects. Goddess Laxmi signifies the power which helps in achieving one's aims. Goddess Saraswati indicates the power of education and knowledge. When these three powers are in the country, then the nation prospers."

The Congress leader said that he also plans to visit Ladakh, adding that whenever he visited the union territory, he feels "at home".

"This is my second visit to Jammu and Kashmir in a month and will be visiting Ladakh shortly. I had said in Srinagar that whenever I come to Jammu and Kashmir I feel that I have come home. Yesterday I had gone to offer prayers at Vaishnodevi ji and I felt at home. The state, which was a state, but now a union territory, has a very old relation with my family," said the Congress leader.

Rahul Gandhi was seen exhorting party workers to chant 'Jai Mata Di' at the party office bearers gathering in Jammu today. (ANI)

