Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. File photo/ANI
RSS-BJP never believed in Mahatma Gandhi but misusing their names: Ashok Gehlot

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:21 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday attacked BJP and RSS alleging that they never believed in Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders during the time of India's freedom struggle.
"Modiji and his entire team never believed in Mahatma Gandhi during the time of independence struggle. There was Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Maulana Azad, Sardar Patel and many other big leaders. Neither RSS nor BJP believed in them. But now they are misusing their names to delude the citizens of the country," a tweet from Gehlot's official handle read.
"They have no relation either with Gandhi or with Patel but they are taking their names just for the sake of vote bank politics... We need to expose that the same Sardar Patel whose name Modiji keeps taking time and again had put a ban on RSS after the murder of Gandhiji," he said in another tweet.
Gehlot further commented that democracy was in danger and every section of the society was unhappy with the present ruling party.
"Democracy is in danger in the country today. There is an environment of violence and fear, there is no section of the society which is happy with the government. Businesses are running aground, forget about new jobs being generated, the youth are losing their jobs and looking at the situation of the economy it seems like the days ahead will be very tough," he said.
The Congress leader said that only Mahatma Gandhi's principles could bring back the country on the right track and claimed that his party will be able to save the country.
"In this situation, only Mahatma Gandhi's principles and policies which the Congress follows can establish peace and brotherhood in the country. Our country is one which has unity in diversity. I think only the principles which Congress picked up from Gandhiji will be able to save the country," Gehlot said. (ANI)

