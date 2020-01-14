RSS, BJP striding hard to disrupt nation's communal harmony: Adhir Chowdhury on statement on J-K cop arrest

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Referring to his tweet on arrested Jammu and Kashmir policeman Davinder Singh, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said the reaction of "troll regiment" of RSS would have been more vociferous had Davinder Singh was a 'Khan', asserting that RSS and BJP have been attempting to disrupt the communal harmony of the country.

"I referred that had Davinder Singh, by default been Davindar Khan, the reaction of troll regiment of RSS would have been more vociferous. The reason is because RSS and BJP have been striding hard to disrupt communal harmony of our nation," he told reporters here.

"BJP leaders are suggesting that you should followed examples of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Assam where police resorted to firing and agitators were killed. I got provoked to ask them why RSS-BJP are remaining reticent on the Davinder Singh issue? Had the same prevailed had he been Davinder Khan? It was my observation and that I have explained earlier," Chowdhury said.

In his tweet, Chowdhury raised a question on who the "real culprits" were behind the Pulwama terror attack while raking up the issue on the arrested Jammu and Kashmir cop.

"Had #DavindarSingh by default been Davindar khan, the reaction of troll regiment of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous. Enemies of our country ought to be condemned irrespective of Colour, Creed, and Religion," the Congress leader said in a series of tweets.

"The chink in the armour is exposed in the valley much to the consternation of us, we can not afford ourselves to be penny wise and pound foolish," he tweeted.

Singh, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), was arrested along with two wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists from Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on January 11.

Citing the incident, Choudhury demanded a "fresh look" in the Pulwama attack in 40 CRPF personnel were killed in February last year.

"Now question will certainly be arisen as to who were the real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident, need a fresh look on it," he said in another tweet.

Singh and the terrorists were arrested while they were travelling together in a vehicle on the National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

