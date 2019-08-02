Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo/ANI
RSS-BJP to hold coordination meeting in September

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:53 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The RSS and the BJP leadership will hold a three-day coordination meeting between from September 7 in Pushkar in Rajasthan to brainstorm on the current issues and seek better coordination between them.
The 'Samanvaya Baithak' (coordination meeting) has been convened three months after the Narendra Modi government returned to power at the Centre with an improved tally in Lok Sabha elections.
The meeting will see the participation of among others the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP Working President J P Nadda. General Secretary, B L Santosh, sources claimed.
Alok Kumar, International Working President, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said those working in various affiliates of the RSS come together for a brainstorming session on the challenges the nation faces in such meetings.
"All of us from various fields sit down and share our problems and suggestions. No decision is taken in this meeting. We all brainstorm on the issues which the nation faces. Though BJP is part of the meeting, no decisions are taken by it, " Alok told ANI here.
Sources stated that the meeting was felt necessary as several Sangh affiliates want better coordination with the BJP on several core issues.
"There are affiliates like Swadeshi Jagaran Manch and Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal and others, all of whom have issues to discuss. This meeting gives an opportunity to find a way forward for them," added a senior RSS functionary.
Sources said that this meeting was started two years back when Sangh realised its annual executive meeting becomes too crowded with everyone discussing their own issues.
Sources stated that the 'Samanvaya Baithak' is aimed at ending misunderstandings between the RSS affiliates and the BJP. "This is also expected to attain a balance between the government policies and the work Sangh does in a much better way," the sources added. (ANI)

