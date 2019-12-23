RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to participate in winter camp in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit the winter camp which is being held from December 24- December 26 in Hyderabad.

RSS Telanagana wing is organising the winter camp at Hyderabad's Bharat Engineering College.

"All the political party workers from different districts of the state are going to participate in this camp. Dr Mohan Bhagawat will be participating in this camp for three days. A universal celebration will be held on December 25th in Saroornagar stadium as a part of the camping," B.Dakshina Murthi, RSS President of Telangana State told ANI.

Meanwhile, protests erupt in Vijayawada against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) alleging that the central government and the RSS are trying to shake the democratic foundation of the country. (ANI)

