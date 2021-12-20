RSS condemns sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple, calls it "conspiracy"

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) condemned the alleged sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple in Amritsar and called it a 'conspiracy' to make society fight among themselves.

"The incident of sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib which took place at Golden Temple Amritsar on December 18 is unfortunate," reads a statement issued by RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.

"Sri Guru Granth Sahib and Sri Guru tradition is a matter of common heritage and reverence for all of us and is the storehouse of knowledge of India. The forces that make society fight among themselves are conspiring and they keep doing it," it added.



Calling for punishing the conspirators severely, RSS said "Such conspirators should be exposed and punished severely and society should not allow any hindrance in mutual harmony due to such incidents".

A man was beaten to death in an altercation by angry devotees after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place during evening prayers when a man jumped over the metal railing around the Guru Granth Sahib and allegedly attempted to desecrate the Holy Book of the Sikhs with a sword.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Amritsar City, Parminder Singh Bhandal told ANI: "One 24-25-year-old man barged inside Golden Temple where the holy book (Guru Granth Sahib) is kept. He tried desecrating it with a sword and was escorted out by the Sangat people. He later died in an altercation."

"A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Amritsar's deputy commissioner of police (Law and Order) had been constituted, which would present an investigation report within two days," said Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday. (ANI)

