RSS hails passage of Citizenship Bill as 'courageous step'

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament and termed it as a "courageous step".

"We want to thank the Centre, Prime Minister and the Home Minister Amit Shah for the courageous step of bringing Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. It is a big initiative by the present government to give honourable place to refugees (from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh) living in India. We welcome them," he said while speaking to ANI in Nagpur.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill sailed smoothly through Parliament after Rajya Sabha passed it on Wednesday.

As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favour of the Bill while 105 MPs voted against the Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha earlier this week.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

