JDU General Secretary Pavan Verma. File photo/ANI
JDU General Secretary Pavan Verma. File photo/ANI

RSS-India are synonymous: JDU questions Sangh's claim

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 15:10 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Janata Dal-United (JDU) general secretary Pavan Verma on Sunday questioned Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's claim that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented RSS and India as being synonymous to each other.
Speaking to ANI, Verma said, "I do not think that Imran Khan has to assist the RSS to prove that India and RSS are one. First of all the agent is wrong, secondly, the assumption is wrong and thirdly the desirability of RSS in India is deeply questionable."
A day after Khan had attacked the RSS at the UN, the Sangh on Saturday said that he had made its name synonymous with India by targeting the RSS as it is against terrorism.
Senior RSS functionary Krishna Gopal yesterday said, "The RSS is only in India and for India. It has no branch anywhere else in the world. Why is Pakistan angry with us? It means if it is angry with Sangh, then it is angry with India. The RSS and India have now become synonymous."
Verma further said that RSS, going by its own claims, is a cultural organisation and represents only a section of Indians.
"India is a nation of diversity, there are many people from different followings here. RSS has itself said that they are willing to discuss anything with any far opponents, it means that India and RSS is not one," Verma said.
The JDU leader added, "We value the diversity and we do not need Imran Khan to impose the conformity on us, which frankly does not exist."
Meanwhile, Verma also supported Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's remarks on Nathuram Godse and said, "I think the time has come for the RSS, some of its spokespersons, some members of Parliament of BJP to clarify their position. Are they supporters, admirers, worshipers of Godse? The man who killed the father of the nation, the greatest messiah of peace the world has seen or are they willing to condemn Godse for his views and violence?" (ANI)

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:24 IST

Over 2 lakh CRPF personnel paid ration allowance for July

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The central government on Sunday paid the ration allowance arrears to over 2 lakh Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel for the month of July.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:23 IST

Hyderabad: Devotees throng temples as Navratri celebrations...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The auspicious nine-day Navaratri celebration begun on Sunday with devotees thronging temples in Hyderabad to offer prayers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:19 IST

4.8 magnitude quake strikes Andaman Islands

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Islands on Sunday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:15 IST

Idol-makers witness high demand ahead of Durga Puja celebration in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Idol makers are receiving a large numbers of orders as their business is witnessing heightened demand with the festival of Durga Puja around the corner.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:14 IST

UP CM extends wishes on Navratri, says govt is ready for festivals ahead

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended wishes on Navratri and said that his government is prepared for the upcoming festivals in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:14 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Mendhar, Balakote sectors

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar and Balakote sectors of Mendhar sub-division in Poonch district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:12 IST

Schedule for Tehsil, Zila panchayat polls for J-K to be...

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Schedule for Tehsil and Zila panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be announced in the next four to five days, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:11 IST

Army Chief embarks on 5-day Maldives visit

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday embarked for an official five-day visit to the Maldives aimed at strengthening the bilateral defence ties between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:10 IST

Bengaluru: Governor Vajubhai Vala flags off Vintage car rally

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The famous vintage car rally was flagged off by Governor Vajubhai Vala on Sunday from Raj Bhavan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:05 IST

'Himalayan mistake': Shah renews attack on Jawaharlal Nehru for...

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's decision to approach the United Nations over Kashmir was a "Himalayan mistake" and added that a wrong charter was used to move to the international body.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:00 IST

Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Patna, 17 dead

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Patna on Sunday witnessed another spell of heavy rains, causing traffic jams and water-logging at low lying areas. So far, 17 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the region after relentless downpour lashed the capital city since late Friday night.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 15:58 IST

Gurugram: Armed assailants conduct robbery in two flats in an apartment

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Around four to five armed assailants robbed lakhs of rupees from two flats in an apartment here on September 25.

Read More
iocl